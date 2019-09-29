Hrithik likes to live on the edge

By | Published: 9:09 pm

He may have defined the quintessential Bollywood hero, but Hrithik Roshan says he has been pushing himself as an artiste with atypical choices since the beginning of his career. The 45-year-old actor, who reached the heights of stardom with his very first film Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai, surprised his fans with his decision to do off-beat films like Fiza and Mission Kashmir following the humongous success of his debut movie.

Hrithik says he has always looked for parts which have the power to “transform him and bend him into something better”. “I look for a movie where I can juice out my entire potential. I like to be in spaces where I am pushed to the edge. The struggle and search to find your edge, how far can I lean over my edge and still survive that is what I continuously do. “True joy is when you live on the edge. The adrenaline rush, the insecurity, the fears mashed with the excitement is what life should be about,” he says.

Hrithik says from playing a mentally-challenged man in Koi… Mil Gaya to a paraplegic in Guzaarish, Mughal emperor Akbar in Jodhaa Akbar, a visually-impaired man out for revenge in Kaabil to a mathematician in Super 30, he has always picked characters that have left an impact him. “When I did Akbar, it impacted me. It excited me that I really went into it. Similarly the characters in Koi… Mil Gaya, Super 30, Kaabil, impacted me. It depends on how much impact the character has made on me.

“I have also done films way in the past, where they had set-model characters and I have enjoyed doing that as well. But it doesn’t become worth remembering. I hope to keep finding roles that impact me,” he adds. The actor says he receives both positive and negative reactions for his movie choices but for him quality always matters over quantity.

“I do few films but I like doing that, it is my style, I have to accept it. I put everything that I have and I risk it. It is about having courage in your instincts,” he adds. Hrithik, who has had his fair share of ups and downs in his life, says the biggest lesson his journey has taught him is that one should have the courage to face their weaknesses and turn them into their strengths.

