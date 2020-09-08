Hrithik Roshan suspects his folks are ‘growing up’

The celebration was strictly a family affair, the low-key celebration and Hrithik, posting a fam-jam picture, quipped that he suspects that the family is growing up.

By | Published: 5:12 pm 4:47 pm

Mumbai: Actor Hrithik Roshan on Tuesday shared glimpses of the 71st birthday celebration of his father, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, which the family celebrated on Sunday.

The celebration was strictly a family affair, the low-key celebration and Hrithik, posting a fam-jam picture, quipped that he suspects that the family is growing up.

“This sunday was dad’s 71st birthday. We , his family with all our idiosyncrasies ended up having a GREAT time . I think that sentence says a lot. I suspect we are all growing up,” he wrote on Instagram.



In the image, we can see Hrithik, his former wife Sussanne Khan, sons Hridhaan and Hrehaan, his mother Pinkie Roshan, sister Sunaina Roshan, and uncle Rajesh Roshan among others, posing with Rakesh Roshan.

Pinkie Roshan, too, shared a few pictures from the celebrations. She posted a picture of the R-shaped birthday cake baked by Sunaina’s daughter Suranika.

“Best cake ever# @suranikashealthykitchen #suranika, we are blessed with you in our lives for the young lady you turned out to be#god bless you my granddaughter. you are our joy and pride,” Pinkie Roshan wrote.