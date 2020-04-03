Hrithik Roshan’s triumph over obstacles inspires Class VI students

By | Published: 6:52 pm

Hrithik Roshan’s journey with stammering and winning over obstacles has been inspirational for one and all. As a revelation, his story is being taught to students of Class VI under the chapter titled ‘Self-Confidence’ in the textbook, Life and Values, printed by S Chand publications. The book is followed in the matric schools of Tamil Nadu for Class 6 where the textbook is a part of value education for students.

A picture is doing the rounds of the internet, which captures his fight to overcome the same in the form of a lesson in Self-Confidence. A handle shared, “Felt bored, so I was reading a textbook of my niece. I was surprised to see this page. This is from the value education textbook of class 6. Whoelse can teach self-confidence better than him? Proud of you @iHrithik sir… @HrfcTamilnadu @HrithikRules @HrithikInspires” Earlier, Hrithik’s brilliant feat of not letting his drawback pull him back had also been immortalised in international author Ben Brooks’ book titled Stories For Boys Who Dare To Be Different.

Putting all the struggles together, namely, how he hated talking because of the stammering diction, leading a life with a condition with a curved spine and how he overcame each and every one of them with rigour and determination is what the book aims to put a across, bringing out the beloved actor as a true inspiration.

On the work front, Hrithik had a tremendous 2020 with two back-to-back hits — Super 30 and War which not only won hearts but also rocked at the box office, breaking records.

In the meanwhile, Hrithik is all pumped up, and the reason is his father Rakesh Roshan. On Friday, Hrithik took to Instagram and shared a video of his father doing intense workout at the age of 71.

“Damn ! That’s My Dad…N.E.V.E.R. G.I.V.E.S. U.P. . This is the kind of Resolve and Determination we all need to have to fight in times like these,” he captioned the video. He also quipped wittily that the coronavirus should be afraid of his filmmaker father as the latter bravely fought cancer last year.

“Ps: He’ll be 71 this year and works out 2 hours a day. O and he just survived cancer last year. I think the virus should be afraid of him . Very very afraid ,” Hrithik added. Amidst the ongoing serious health crisis, the Super 30 actor has been seen spreading awareness among people about Covid-19. Recently, he even shared a 1 minute, 42 second video message on Instagram, appealing his fans to stop the spread.