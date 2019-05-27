Hruthik, Keerthi emerge chess champs in Telangana

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 8:16 pm

Hyderabad: Hruthik Lokesh and Keerthi Ghanta won the boys and girls titles in the Telangana State Under-17 Chess Championship at Hyderabad Boat Club, Tank Bund. In the boys category, Hruthik scored six points out of six rounds to bag the title. K Sarat Chandra and Rudra Rakshith won the second and third prize.

Keerthi Ghanta secured a total of 4.5 points from five rounds to win the girls title. Bharathakoti Sneha and Yagna Priya Polisetty finished in the second and third place. The top two winners in both categories will represent Telangana State in the National Chess Championship to be held in Ernakulam, Kerala.

Winners: Boys: 1. Hruthik Lokesh (6), 2. K Sarat Chandra (5); 3: Rudra Rakshith (5).

Girls: 1. Keerthi Ghanta (4.5); 2. Bharathakoti Sneha (4);3. Yagna Priya Polisetty (4).