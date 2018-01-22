HSIL sets up Rs 160 crore-pipe manufacturing unit at Isnapur

By | Business Bureau | Published: 9:54 pm

Hyderabad: HSIL Limited, makers of Hindware brand of sanitaryware, said it has added household plumbing pipes to its offerings under the brand Truflo. It had set up a manufacturing unit at Isnapur in Medak district with an investment of Rs 160 crore with a manufacturing capacity of 30,000 metric tonne, said Sandip Somany, its vice-chairman and managing director.

Disclosing this at a press conference here on Monday, he said the new plant is part of its efforts to offer integrated solutions for home building. It will also allow cross-selling of its other products.

The capacity of the plant will be doubled in about two years as it wants to be in the top four pipe brands in five years. “Venturing into pipes segment is an extension of our portfolio of bathroom products. We plan to expand our pipes business by using our current brand, sales and distribution network,” he said.

The company employs about 1,000 people and the pipes division has 200 of them, he said.

The new plant will make CPVC (Chlorinated polyvinyl chloride) and UPVC (unplasticised polyvinyl chloride) pipes and fittings, suitable for potable water transportation, water harvesting and sanitation applications in the building construction segment. HSIL now has offerings in plumbing, sewerage, sanitation and drainage segments of construction.

Rajesh Pajnooo, president of HSIL pipes divisions said the company has entered into an alliance with Japan’s Sekisui Chemical for supply of CPVC resin.

The market of Indian PVC pipes and fittings is poised to grow at a double-digit CAGR over the period 2015-20 and is projected to reach Rs 32,700 crore by financial year 2020. The growth will be driven by the expansion of housing sector and increasing water management.

HSIL’s revenues for 2016-17 were Rs 2,229.9 crore and is hoping to see a 8 to 10 per cent growth this year.

ends