HTC promises to roll out Android Pie to its smartphones

By | Published: 8:41 pm

HTC smartphone owners, rejoice. The company has finally announced a schedule for the Android Pie updates for its smartphones. The company revealed in a tweet that it will release Google’s newer Android version to the HTC U11 by late May.

HTC U11+ owners can expect to see the update in late June, followed by U12+ in mid-June. The rollout dates will be affected by certain regions and carrier deployment, HTC noted.

Tinder building a Lite version of app

Tinder believes in match-making, even if you are in a low network area. The dating service is reportedly working on a Lite version of its app, similar to other popular social media apps.

Called Tinder Lite, the app will be smaller in size and optimised to use lesser data, bandwidth, and storage, Tech Crunch reports. Tinder Lite is expected to launch soon, starting in Southeast Asia where internet penetration has increased in the last five years.