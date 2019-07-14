Huawei files to trademark ‘Harmony’ OS: Report

By | Published: 3:01 pm

Beijing: Chinese tech giant Huawei has reportedly filed a trademark application with the EU Intellectual Property Office for a new operating system (OS) called Harmony, even as issues with the US government after the trade blacklist seem to be easing now.

The smartphone and telecommunications player is attempting to register the name for an OS for both mobile and computer use; the trademark application is dated July 12, 2019, and is currently under examination, the GSMArena reported on Saturday.

According to Huawei, Android OS and the ecosystem remains the first choice for its smartphone business.

Also, the company reportedly seeks to reduce the latency of its Internet of Things (IoT) devices through its own Hongmeng OS.

“We haven’t decided yet if the Hongmeng OS can be developed as a smartphone operating system in the future,” company’s chairman Liang Hua was quoted as saying by news portal Ecns.cn.

After US President Donald Trump provided a reprieve to Huawei in June, less than a month after blacklisting the Chinese telecom giant, American tech titan Google can now continue to sell its Android license to the smartphone maker.