Huawei launches in-house AppGallery new Honor 9X Pro in India

By | Published: 7:41 pm

Hyderabad: The Chinese tech giant, Huawei, on Tuesday launched its latest phone Honor 9X Pro in India, along with the company’s in-house AppGallery. The affordable mid-range phone which is priced at Rs 17,999 and comes with Kirin 810 chipset will be the company’s first phone in the country powered by the Huawei AppGallery, and will not have Google services.

The new Honor 9X Pro is powered by the advanced HiSilicon 7nm Kirin 810 chipset and octa-core processor driven by ARM Cortex-A76 Core, which functions at the frequency of 2.6GHz. The mid-range smartphone comes with 6GB LPDDR4x RAM and an ARM Mali-G52 MP6 GPU enhanced with a GPU Turbo 3.0 and 256GB UFS 2.1 internal storage space, along with a microSD card slot for expansion of storage by up to 512GB. The device also has a PC grade liquid cooling system to sustain high performance and offer a better gaming experience.

The phone is decked with a 6.59-inch HONOR FullView Display with FullHD+ (1,080 x 2,340) resolution and a pixel density of 391 PPI. The bezel-less display also has a 92% Screen-to-body Ratio. It is also packed with a massive 4,000 mAH battery, side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a Type-C USB connector.

The latest smartphone from Honor also features a triple camera in the rear with a 48MP primary camera with an aperture of f/1.8, a super wide-angle 8MP camera and 2MP camera for depth assistance both having f/2.4 aperture. The rear camera comes with an AIS Super Night mode which with half-an-inch larger High-sensitivity Image Sensor along with AI ISP Engine. It also has a 120° super wide-angle lens that enables super wide-angle photography and an AI Video Stabilisation feature. In the front end, the device sports a 16MP pop-up camera with an aperture of f/2.2.

The pre-booking for the latest smartphone which will run on Android 9.1 with EMUI 9 on top and expected to get an update to Android 10 AOSP in the future, is open for customers on Flipkart and people who want to buy the phone can register themselves on the e-commerce site from Tuesday till midnight on May 19, and it will go on sale for the registered users from 12 pm on May 12 and 22. The buyers will also get a discount of Rs 3,000 during this period with no-cost EMIs for a period of 6 months.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .\