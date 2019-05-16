Huawei says US ‘unreasonable restrictions’ infringe on its rights

By | Published: 2:54 pm

Beijing: Huawei on Thursday said “unreasonable restrictions” by the United States infringe on its rights after President Donald Trump barred US companies from using foreign telecoms equipment – a move that appeared aimed at the Chinese firm.

“Restricting Huawei from doing business in the US will not make the US more secure or stronger; instead, this will only serve to limit the US to inferior yet more expensive alternatives,” the telecom giant said in a statement.

“In addition, unreasonable restrictions will infringe upon Huawei’s rights and raise other serious legal issues,” the statement said.