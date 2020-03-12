Huawei set to launch Freebuds 3 in India this month

By | Published: 11:18 pm 11:30 pm

New Delhi: Chinese tech giant Huawei is all set to launch its truly wireless earbuds, Freebuds 3, in India this month.

The device is expected to go on sale in the last week of March and is likely to be available both offline and online, industry sources told IANS on Thursday.

Freebuds 3 is expected to be powered by its proprietary Kirin A1 chip and is set to be the only earbuds with open fit active noise cancellation in the market.

The Kirin A1 chip takes a technologically advanced approach to delivering superior sonics for FreeBuds 3, matching outstanding digital sound processing techniques with a finely tuned high sensitivity driver to deliver superior music and voice reproduction.

Furthermore, the new intelligent sound that is powered by the Kirin A1 chip boasts a plethora of class leading features, such as simple and stable connectivity, ultra-low latency, and an impressive approach to noise control.

Freebuds 3 is expected to give tough competition to Apple Airpods Pro and given its expected aggressive pricing, it could well come out as the preferred choice, added the sources.