By | Published: 1:24 pm

Brussels: Chinese technology giant Huawei will launch its first commercial AI (artificial intelligence) chip and a new open-source AI computing framework on Friday, the company said.

The information is included in a Tuesday invitation to Brussels-based journalists to join the launching event via livestream.

It also mentioned that Huawei Rotating Chairman Eric Xu will launch the chip and the framework, the Xinhua news agency reported.