Huawei Watch GT 2 ‘Notify Me’ button goes live

Huawei is set to launch its upcoming smartwatch GT2 with two week-long battery life in India during the first week of December and now it has added the ‘Notify me’ button on its official Indian site.

The company has also confirmed that the smartwatch will be available online on Amazon and Flipkart exclusively, news portal GSMArena reported.

Huawei Watch GT2 underlines Huawei’s focus on customer-centric innovation and being the best to suit their needs and elevate their lifestyle. With maximum viewing radius of 150-metre plus and above, the device would deliver best performance.

The new Huawei Watch series will have a 3D glass screen and could come with two-week long battery life. Equipped with enhanced fitness tracking features, the Huawei Watch GT2 will monitor different workout modes including triathlons/hikes.

The smartwatch will also come with support for Bluetooth calling, in-device music and a capacity to store and play around 500 songs.

Huawei’s Watch GT series has witnessed success for being the most-successful wearable which clocked a sales milestone of 2 million units globally since its launch.