Huawei Watch GT 2 set to roll out on Sept 19

By | Published: 7:59 pm 8:00 pm

Beijing: In a competitive move to the likes of Apple Watch and Samsung Gear smartwatch, Chinese technology giant Huawei is all set to launch the upgraded Watch GT 2 on September 19 after launching its Watch GT with “ultra-high” battery.

Huawei made the announcement by posting a video on Weibo. The promo video reveals the smartwatch will be powered by the freshly announced chip for wearables – Kirin A1.

The upcoming Watch GT 2 will get a 445mAh battery – a step up from the 420mAh option in the predecessor which gave it up to 14 days of use, news portal Gizchina reported on Saturday.

The device will feature Long-Term Evolution (LTE) for connectivity along with GPS and heart rate sensors for monitoring activities.

Previous Leaks has also shown that there should be a more refined design with smaller bezels around the display

It may be recalled that, Huawei Watch GT was first announced in October 2018 along with the Mate 20 Pro smartphone.

Watch GT integrates the functional specifications in a 10.6 mm thick compact body and features a 1.39-inch, 454×454 AMOLED display.

The smart watch body incorporates a dual-crown design with stainless steel and ceramic bezels.