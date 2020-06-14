Huawei Watch GT 2e: Your professional workout buddy

By | Published: 3:01 pm

New Delhi: Huawei recently launched Watch GT 2e as an upended version of the previous Watch GT 2 with at least two-week long battery life and health features for professional workouts, that competes against rivals like Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 and Fossil Gen 5.

The Huawei Watch GT 2e is available online on Amazon and Flipkart for Rs 11,990, while the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2, is available for Rs 25,990 and the Fossil Gen 5 is priced at Rs 22,995.

The Watch GT 2e comes with 100 workout modes. Similar to Honor Band 5i, the smartwatch also features a blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring feature.

Let see how it fares on everyday usage.

The smartwatch comes with sportier design and a cheaper price point. There are two buttons on the right side of the case; one for your app list and one customisable button. The smartwatch arrives in only one version – 46mm – which is quite sturdy.

The watch comes with silicone strap with perforated holes for increased breathability, that feels comfortable when worn.

At the back of the device, you’ll find the heart rate sensor along with the charging mechanism.

The smartwatch features a 1.39-inch AMOLED touch display supporting a Retina-grade resolution. The display is crisp and colourful, allowing users to see the details clearly even in strong sunlight.

It is equipped with Kirin A1 chipset and runs the company’s in-house Light OS.

The smartwatch supports 15 professional workout modes including eight outdoor activities (running, walking, mountain climbing, hiking, trail running, cycling, open water swimming, triathlon) and seven indoor activities (walking, running, cycling, pool swimming, free training, elliptical machine, rower).

In professional workout modes, the device provided comprehensive monitoring that can track 190 types of data – all to help the users to get the most out of their workout.

The watch can also automatically detect six professional workout modes, offering a smarter sporting experience.

It also supports 85 customised workout modes that cover six categories of sports: extreme, leisure, fitness, aquatics, ball games and winter sports.

Watch GT 2e has no Wi-Fi or LTE connectivity and Bluetooth is the only way to go.

There’s 4GB on-board memory for 500 songs. It is also compatible with Huawei Music and Bluetooth headphones.

Conclusion: Apart from solid battery life, the devices manages to stand against the competitors on design and attractive price point.