Huawei’s first folding smartphone to launch next month

Berlin: Richard Yu, Huawei’s consumer business CEO, recently told journalists at an IFA 2019 round-table that the company’s first folding smartphone with a flexible screen ‘Mate X’ could launch as early as next month.

The smartphone was initially set to launch in June this year but the sale was delayed to ensure its durable design after the Samsung Galaxy Fold fiasco.

Richard also said that Huawei is almost ready to produce a version of the phone powered by the newly announced Kirin 990 processor, XDA Developers reported.

After extensive tests, Huawei Mate X has passed 3C certification and network access license.

Huawei Mate X, when unfolded, measures 8 inch while Samsung Galaxy Fold’s display is 7.3 inch. When folded, the displays are 6.6 inch and 4.6 inch, respectively.

Currently, the device is powered by a 1.8 GHz octa-core Huawei HiSilicon Kirin 980 processor that features two cores clocked at 2.6 GHz, two cores clocked at 1.92 GHz and four cores clocked at 1.8 GHz. It comes with 8 GB RAM.

On the other hand, South Korean tech giant Samsung has launched its much-awaited foldable smartphone — ‘Galaxy Fold’ — in South.

The device was initially slated for a late September launch, but the company seems to have decided to bring the date forward, with South Korea getting the new folding phone first.