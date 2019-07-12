Huawei’s MediaPad T5 goes on sale

By | Published: 9:58 pm

Huawei Consumer Business Group India announced that its most anticipated tablet MediaPab T5 goes on sale exclusively on Amazon. The new Huawei MediaPad T5 which makes its debut in India market comes bundled with exciting offers and freebies. The premium device boasts of a 10.1-inch High-Definition screen display that enables a broader vision for a wide-screen visual experience.

The tablet boasts a full HD IPS screen supporting 1920 x 1200 pixels to treat your eyes with true-to-life and colourful images. What’s more, experience a powerful 8-core high-speed processor that smoothly runs multiple apps simultaneously and the expandable microSD (storage up to 256GB).