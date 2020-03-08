Huge budgetary allocations help Hyderabad develop as global city: KTR

By | Published: 4:13 pm 4:42 pm

Hyderabad: Industries and IT Minister K T Rama Rao has thanked the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for allocating Rs 10,000 crore each year for the next four years for the development of Hyderabad city.

The huge allocation would help accelerate Hyderabad’s development into a global city, Rama Rao said while thanking the Chief Minister on behalf of people of Hyderabad.

In a statement here on Sunday, the minister said the hefty allotment of funds not only spoke of of Telangana government’s resolve to metamorphose the capital city into global city standards, but also help initiate measures to achieve the goal. These funds are to be used for development of the city and its outskirts, cleaning of river Musi and Musi River Development Front.

He said the visionary zeal of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, had already yielded positive results. Initially, the Government focused on the maintenance of law and order and had provided extensive support to the police department by improving the facilities for police personnel and modernisation of police force by allocating adequate funds.

Later, the Telangana government began allocating sufficient funds for taking up massive infrastructure development programmes including the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP) and improvement of other emenities.

As part of the SRDP, flyovers and underpasses were taken up to reduce the traffic congestion in the capital city. The Government took initiative to complete the first phase of Hyderabad Metro Rail project, he recalled and expressed confidence that the second phase would also be completed shortly.

He said the pace of development of Hyderabad city would further accelerate as the basic infrastructure projects and developmental activities would be taken up with the allocated funds.

The government, which proved its capabilities by completing biggest projects like Kaleshwaram in short span of time under the leadership of Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao, would again prove its capabilities by developing Hyderabad as a global city.

He exuded confidence that Hyderabad city would become one of the top cities in the world, as it had already begun to attract world attention by surging ahead on various tracks. The government efforts would continue in this direction, Rama Rao said.

