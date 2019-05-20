Huge demand for UoH integrated science course

By | Published: 12:55 am 6:12 pm

Hyderabad: The five-year Integrated Sciences MSc course (MA/PY/CH/SB/AG) in the University of Hyderabad appears to be in huge demand among students. This year, the course has received a staggering 8,063 applications from across the country seeking admission. It is followed by the MSc in Chemistry course, which got 3,400 applications.

This year, a total of 56,263 applications were received online for various courses in the university for the year 2019-20. Of these, 48 percent were men, 51 percent were women while there were four applications from transgender persons.

Out of the total registrations, general category applications constituted 39 percent, OBC 33 percent, SC 16 percent and ST 9 percent while 999 applications were under the EWS category. Last year the number was over 52,000.

The highest number of applications were from Telangana i.e. 19,183 followed by Kerala (7,406), Andhra Pradesh (5,684), West Bengal (3,666), Orissa (3,575) and Uttar Pradesh (3,166).

A total of 2,220 seats are on offer for admissions to 120 courses. This includes 16 integrated courses, 42 PG courses, 14 M.Phil, 9 M.Tech and 39 Ph.D. programmes.

The entrance exams will be held at 30 centres across the country from May 27 to 31. The hall tickets for the entrance examinations can be downloaded from May 20. For more details, visit the website http://acad.uohyd.ac.in/EE19.html or contact 040-2313 2444 / 040-2313 2102.

