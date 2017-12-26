Huge fall in tomato prices leaves Telangana farmers worried

By | Published: 12:11 am 12:29 am

Hyderabad: The sharp fall in tomato prices is showing an adverse impact on farmers, with the kg price in major wholesale vegetable markets in the State taking a huge dip on Monday with laregscale arrivals since the past three days.

The price of tomato, which was sold for Rs 40-60 per kg a few weeks ago, has suddenly nosedived to Rs 2-10 per kg on Monday. According to Shamshabad vegetable market prices on Monday, farmers sold their crop at even Rs 2 per kg, while in the Mehdipatanam and Erragada markets the price stood at Rs 10-12 per kg.

“Today I sold a 15 kg basket at Rs 25, which is the lowest-ever price in recent days. The middlemen are suddenly dropping the prices and forcing us to sell our produce at lower prices,” said T Jaipal Reddy of Ravichedu village of Kadthal mandal. But marketing authorities claim that the main reason behind the drastic fall in tomato prices is nothing but higher production.

Arrivals improve

Till recently, tomato was not available so widely in markets, hence traders had to depend on imports from neighbouring States, but from past ten days, arrival of tomato in local markets has picked up in and around Hyderabad.

“It is pathetic that we are not even getting back our investment,” said another farmer, K Ramaswamy, from Chegur village of Rangareddy district. Saying that the markets have no proper monitoring system hence the prices are dropping all of a sudden, he added that this was the handiwork of middlemen and traders who were decreasing prices by saying there is heavy crop in this season, he alleged.

Support price sought

Famers are concerned that if the same situation continues, they have to face huge losses and sought government intervention by providing support price for vegetable crops and other millets. “It is highly difficult to get back the investment of Rs 40,000-Rs 45,000 for two acres at the present rate of Rs 2 per kg of tomato in the Shamshabad vegetable market. There should be some mechanism for stabilizing tomato prices and protecting the interests of farmers,” Ramaswamy said.