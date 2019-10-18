Huge potential in food processing: Dr C Vasudevappa

By | Published: 11:41 pm

Hyderabad: India has achieved food security but there was a need to initiate proactive food processing policies, said National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management (NIFTEM) Vice-Chancellor Dr C Vasudevappa.

Delivering the J Raghotham Reddy Memorial Lecture on “Doubling of farmers’ income- An approach through food processing and value addition” on Friday, Dr Vasudevappa gave an overview of food processing technologies in the country. There is an immediate requirement for processing facilities for fruits and vegetables, he said, adding this sector has huge potential and it can attract 33 billion US dollars by 2030.

The memorial lecture was jointly organised by the Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) and Farm and Rural Science Foundation (FRSF) at PJTSAU.

Speaking on the occasion, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister S Narasing Rao said there is a need to have 5 per cent of sustained growth rate in agriculture for over a decade to achieve 11-12 GDP in the country. There should be sustainable food supply chain rather than concentrating on production, he said.

PJTSAU Vice-Chancellor Dr V Praveen Rao and FRSF president E Anil Kumar also spoke on the occasion. Model farmers from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh were presented awards for their best practices. C Chandrashekar received award in agri-journalism category.

