Huge quantity of ganja seized in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:31 am

Hyderabad: Directorate of Revenue Intelligence sleuths seized 1,554 kg of ganja, estimated to be worth around Rs.3.10 crore, from a truck at LB Nagar. Six persons involved in the smuggling were arrested, the officials said.

Acting on a tip off, the DRI sleuths checked a truck at L.B Nagar on Saturday afternoon. During checking of the vehicle, the sleuths found the ganja concealed in 751 packets hidden under the empty crates in the truck.

“The contraband was sourced from Mothugudem village near Bhadrachalam in AP and was being shifted to Bidar in Karnataka. On specific information, we stopped the vehicle and on finding the ganja consignment immediately seized it. Six persons involved in the case were arrested,” the official said.

The officials also seized a car which was used by the smugglers to lead the truck carrying the consignment. Further investigations are being carried out, said the police.

