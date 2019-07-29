Huge quantity of gutkha seized in Siddipet

By | Published: 12:06 am

Siddipet: Gajwel Police conducted raids on Gundeji Nagesh Packaging industry and seized large quantity of gutkha and tobacco-related products from the shop on Monday.

The Police also found that the proprietor, Nagesh was also supplying in and around Gajwel town. Police teams led by, Inspectors, Prasad (Gajwel), Thoguta (Ravindar) and Reserve Inspector Spandana the unit located at Bharat Nagar. Nagesh hired the house of one Bhupal Reddy and started the business of making gutkha, jarda, surf, and saunf aackets. Police also seized packaging machine and filed a case against the owner.

Inspector, Gajwel, Prasad called upon the citizens to lodge complaints on WhatsApp number : 7901100100 or by dialing 100 if anyone found doing illegal activities. He assured people that they would not disclose the names of whistleblowers.