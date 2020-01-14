Huge response for Telangana’s traditional games

By | Published: 1:03 am

Hyderabad: In a bid to revive the tradition games of the State, Tourism Department has organised Telangana State level Traditional Games at Gymkhana ground here on Monday. The event is being conducted on the sidelines of International Kite Festival.

Enthusiastic players, including women and children, participated actively in the competitions which were conducted in 12 different disciplines – bongaram (spinning top), gilli danda, tokkudu billa, ashta chamma, sack race, musical chairs, lemon and spoon race, three leg race, pebbles (gotilu), issururayi grinding, rangoli and tyre race.

Sports Authority of Telangana State (SATS) administrative officer V Sujatha, deputy director (Tech) K Narasaiah, Arjuna awardee skater Anup Kumar Yama and others inaugurated the games.

Top three winners in all disciplines were awarded prizes.

