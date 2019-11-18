Huge response to junior, youth Red Cross enrollment drive in Warangal

By | Published: 12:31 am

Warangal Urban: The special drive taken up by the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS), Warangal Chapter, to enroll students of schools and colleges into junior and youth red cross wing has been receiving overwhelming response from the students, thanks to efforts of the IRCS State Executive Committee and Youth Red Cross member EV Srinivas Rao, and IRCS Warangal chapter chairman Dr P Vijayachander Reddy.

Speaking to ‘Telangana Today’, EV Srinivas Rao said that they had taken up the special drive following the directions from the Governor and ICRS State chairperson Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, who is very keen on encouraging the children and youths to join the Red Cross. “Since November 1 to 16, a total of 47,754 students (both schools and colleges) have joined the junior and youth red cross in the district,” he said.

“On November 16, alone as many as 18,148 students have joined the junior and youth red cross,” said chairman Dr P Viajayachadar Reddy.

It may be mentioned here that students of the National Institute of Technology, (NIT), Warangal, a premier technical institution in the country, have also evinced much interest in joining the Red Cross. “A total of 5,500 students have joined the youth red cross from the institute and the institute got appreciation from the Governor as it stood first in the number of the enrollment till November 5,” said Dean Student Welfare Prof L Ramgopal Reddy.

Kakatiya Institute of Technology and Science (KITS), Warangal, a top private engineering college in the district, has also enrolled a total of 4,205 students into the youth red cross. IRCS State Executive Committee and Youth Red Cross s member EV Srinivas Rao said that they had actually planned to enroll at least one lakh members into the junior and youth red cross. “But I hope that the number would exceed,” he added. The twin objectives of the enrollment are evoking awareness towards social responsibilities among the school going children and youth, and involving the energetic section of the society in the voluntary and responsible programs of IRCS.

