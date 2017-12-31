Huge rise in tourist footfall at Nehru zoo park

By | Published: 12:48 am

Hyderabad: The Nehru Zoological Park in the past few days is being flooded with visitors, thanks to the long holiday season with back-to-back holidays between Christmas and New Year.

Since Christmas, everyday the zoo park is getting close to 10,000 visitors instead of the usual weekday footfall of 5,000 visitors to 7,000 visitors.

“Monday was Christmas holiday, and we had more than 35,000 visitors on that day alone and it was a massive rush. We are seeing the same kind of rush on Saturday as well, and we expect the numbers to be just as high on Sunday too, since many people are enjoying Christmas-New Year holidays. Between Tuesday and Friday, we had more than 10,000 visitors per day, while the average weekday sees about half that number or a little more,” said NZP Curator Shivani Dogra.

On a single day, the zoo park can manage a crowd of 25,000 comfortably, the curator explained. “With the numbers touching 35,000, it becomes very difficult for us, especially for parking space. Also, encouraged by the heavy rush, some people start misbehaving, so that is another problem. But Christmas day passed without any incident, and we hope for the best this weekend too,” said Dogra.

The total number of visitors for the year 2016 was about 28 lakh and zoo authorities expect the number to cross 30 lakh for 2017. The zoo park will be closed to public on Monday, January 1, for regular maintenance work.