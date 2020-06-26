Hughes takes Travelers lead over McIlroy

By | Published: 10:40 pm

New York: Mackenzie Hughes lit up TPC River Highlands in Connecticut on Thursday, firing 10 birdies in a 10-under-par 60 to seize a three-shot lead in the US PGA Tour Travelers Championship.

The 29-year-old Canadian’s career-low round was the lowest in tournament history. He came up short on a 40-foot birdie attempt at his final hole to miss out on a 59, but had a comfortable lead over world number one Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele and Viktor Hovland, who shared second on seven-under-par 63.

“It was pretty fun,” Hughes said. “The hole starts to look pretty big. You’re just thinking about making birdies. Unfortunately I came up one short, but I beat my career best so that made me feel pretty good.”

Hughes shined over the same Cromwell, Connecticut, layout where American Jim Furyk fired a US PGA record 12-under 58 in the 2016 final round. Four-time major champion McIlroy of Northern Ireland had six birdies and an eagle against a lone bogey to make it first in the clubhouse on seven-under.

Schauffele and Hovland followed suit in the afternoon, Schauffele reaching eight-under through 15 before a bogey at the 17th dropped him back. Hughes teed off on 10 and launched his birdie binge with a 30-footer from the fringe at 11. He birdied five straight to close the back side.

“It was a slow build,” said Hughes, who rolled in a 31-foot birdie putt at 18. “I just convinced myself to keep the pedal down and keep making birdies.” He followed a birdie at the second hole with three birdies in a row starting at the par-five sixth to give himself a chance to crack 60, draining a dramatic 30-footer at the par-three eighth.

McIlroy also opened on the back nine and rolled in an 11-foot eagle putt at the 13th. He followed with birdies 14 and 15 before missing the green for a bogey at 16. McIlroy birdied four of his last nine holes as well, and said he was not concerned about having a hot start despite the low scores typical at River Highlands.