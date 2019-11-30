Hugs, smiles mark return of TSRTC employees

By | Published: 12:29 am 1:05 am

Hyderabad: There were smiles and hugs all around at TSRTC depots in the twin cities as employees returned to duty early on Friday, after going on strike for 52 days.

They had returned after Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Thursday asked them to join duty unconditionally. Since 5.15 am, employees started arriving at the depots to attend to their respective duties. The depots teemed with employees who embraced each other and shook hands.

As buses began running as usual, the Jubilee Bus Station (JBS) in Secunderabad swarmed with passengers, especially those going to other districts. All the platforms were full with the passengers waiting for the arrival of the bus to reach their destination.

Before resuming duty, many employees assembled in front of depots thanking the Chief Minister for allowing them to work without any conditions. The employees also paid tributes to those who died while participating in the strike and observed a two-minute silence. At Musheerabad depot, a group of employees performed ‘Palabhishekam’ on a photograph of the Chief Minister thanking him for coming to their rescue.

With the consent of depot managers concerned and mechanics, bus drivers and conductors resumed their regular duty. Buses were handed over to the drivers only after the mechanics had examined the vehicles.

A bus driver from Route Number 20 drove back to the Cantonment depot in JBS following a defect in the tyre. Women conductors were the first to stand in a queue at the counter of Controller of Duty in the depots and reported for their duties.

Secunderabad Cantonment depot security officer Ch Ashok Reddy said he used to offer prayers at the temple inside the depot every day for the strike to end.

“We thank the Chief Minister for bailing us out from the strike,” he said. On their part, the police continued to remain at the depots since morning as a precautionary measure but by afternoon, they also dispersed after bus services went on smoothly.

Telangana Mazdoor Union office locked

The TSRTC management has locked the State office of the Telangana Mazdoor Union (TMU) at Bus Bhavan near RTC crossroads here on Friday.

The on duty permission that was granted to union leaders to visit all depots was also cancelled on Friday. TSRTC Joint Action Committee (JAC) co-convener K Raji Reddy confirmed that the on duty permission was cancelled.

The designation of each JAC leader in the corporation is as follows: Ashwathama Reddy is assistant depot clerk at MGBS and Thomas Reddy is senior Traffic Inspector in Karimnagar-I depot. The duo are affiliated to TMU. Raji Reddy is Traffic Inspector-III at Musheerabad-II depot and is a member of the employees union. Ravinder Reddy is Deputy Superintendent and VS Rao is assistant depot clerk. The two posted at the Bus Bhavan are members of the Staff and Workers Federation.

Lingamurthy of Staff and Workers Federation is an assistant depot clerk in Khammam depot. Vasudeva Rao, O Sudha and Sridhar are from the supervisors association. Rao is Chief Inspector at Bus Bhavan while Sudha is Chief Inspector at Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station and Sridhar is assistant (Mechanical) in Bus Bhavan.

Sudhakar and Hanmanthu Mudhiraj are president and general secretary of TJMU/JAC-1 respectively. Sudhakar is an Assistant Depot Clerk while Mudhiraj is a conductor at Parigi depot.

90% operations recorded on first day

The TSRTC recorded 90 per cent operations across the State on Friday, the first day after employees resumed duty after the strike.

“Till 2 pm, we registered 90 per cent operations at 97 depots in the State,” a senior RTC official said. The employees reported to duty at around 5 am and all the operations till afternoon went off smoothly.

There were complaints that some buses developed problems because of the alleged rash driving by private drivers who were appointed on a temporary basis during the strike period. The mechanics at the depots concerned

attended to repair works before handing over the buses to the drivers.

Meanwhile, RTC employees unions’ JAC co-convener O Sudha alleged that there were encroachments at the Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS) where stall owners on the station premises had encroached almost seven feet space as against the actual space earmarked to them.

“We cleared encroachments till evening on the first day and asked the stall owners not to commit the same mistake in future,” she said. By the time drivers reached the MBGS, private drivers had parked buses in a haphazard manner making it more difficult for the employees to park them on the platforms allocated.

The washrooms at the MGBS were also stinking. It would take at least one week for the situation to improve, she added.

JAC apologises to public

The TSRTC employees Joint Action Committee (JAC), comprising representatives of employee unions of the RTC, on Friday apologised to passengers and the general public in Telangana for causing inconvenience to them during the 52-day strike in the State.

In a statement, JAC convener E Aswathama Reddy welcomed Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s decision to allow the employees to resume duties. Reddy also thanked the employees and political parties that supported the JAC during the strike that was observed in support of various demands of RTC employees.

The JAC leaders termed the death of a few RTC employees during the strike period as unfortunate and conveyed condolences to the bereaved families. He said the strike was called off following an advice from the court andadded, employees achieved moral victory by taking part in the longest strike in the history of the RTC.

Reddy hoped that the State government would take more steps to ensure job security to drivers and conductors apart from improving medical facilities to employees working in the corporation.

“We are ready to extend necessary assistance for the development of the corporation,” he added.

