‘Hum Tum’ will always be memorable: Rani Mukerji

Actor Rani Mukerji remembered her shooting experience in romantic comedy film Hum Tum with veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who recently passed away.”Hum Tum will always be memorable for me because it was the film that Chintu uncle was part of, and I fondly remember our shoot in Amsterdam. Recently, when I met him before his untimely demise, we were chatting about the Hum Tum shoot and we were recalling the days of how much fun we had during the Amsterdam schedule,” Rani said.

She recalled that Rishi Kapoor took a leap of faith and played actor Saif Ali Khan’s father in the movie. “I remember very clearly that, for Chintu uncle, it was one of the first films in which he had started playing key character roles. He took a leap of faith and he agreed to play Saif’s dad because till then he was always the leading star. Somehow he did this and he was just brilliant as usual and made our film truly special!” she said.

Rani shared that she was a huge fan of Rishi Kapoor.She narrates her memories of acting with him in Hum Tum, saying: ” We were shooting in a house in Amsterdam that had wooden flooring and Dilip Subramaniam was the sound recordist. He kept telling Chintu uncle that each time he would take a step in the house, the floor would creak and create sound. Chintu uncle invariably moved and Dilip would say cut, we will need one more!”

But Rishi Kapoor was not used to more takes, recalled Rani. “Chintu uncle used to say what the hell is this, why is the take not getting okayed and why is the floor creaking. He was hilarious. It was quite a first for him because he had to actually understand what this sync sound is all about, because they used to dub for their films back in the day, and these things never mattered,” she said.