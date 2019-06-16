Human fossil identified in remote parts of Telangana

By | Published: 1:19 am

Hyderabad: In a rare find that could spur the interest of archaeologists and historians, interesting remains of human fossil have been identified in remote parts of Telangana.

Telangana Jagruthi history team which recently had many latest historical findings from different parts of the State to its credit has added another one to its kitty. A human fossil which is expected to be more than five lakh-year-old has been unearthed in Jaipur of Mancherial district.

The fossil which resembles a human rib was found by Samudrala Sunil, a member of the team. Other members of the team including Ramoju Haragopal and Aravind Arya joined in subsequently to examine and subject the findings to further scrutinies.

Arya said this finding could become a milestone in Indian history and prove that human civilization existed around five lakh years ago in Telangana. “For the first time, a human fossil was found on Narmada river basin in 1982. This is second such instance,” added Arya.

Arya said a rib of a human and a monkey looks alike and therefore he requested the government to check the fossil with the help of Geological Survey of India and preserve it. Also, recently, fossils of dinosaurs were found in Vemanapally village which is just 25 km from Jaipur.

On the request of Naveen Achari, General Secretary of Telangana Jagruthi, the tahsildar of Jaipur was ordered by the Tourism Secretary Burra Venaktesham to preserve the findings.

