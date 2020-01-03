Human interactions directly linked to animal stress levels: Studies

By | Published: 12:31 am 9:52 pm

Hyderabad: Human interactions with apex predators like tigers and endangered species like Asiatic elephants in either designated national wildlife reserves or any other kind of habitats are increasingly being linked to the rise in stress levels among such animals.

Two studies taken up recently by researchers from Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) and Laboratory of Conservation of Endangered Species (LaCONES) on tigers and elephants in India said anthropogenic — environmental pollution due to human activity — is directly linked to rise in stress levels among the animals.

Tigers

CCMB researchers supported the theory that unbridled tourism is directly linked to stress in tigers. A similar study on endangered Asiatic elephants, especially the ones that take part in the Dasara procession in Mysore and other processions, indicated that the stress levels among the pachyderms shoot up while they participate in such activities.

In a study titled ‘Physiological stress responses of tigers due to anthropogenic disturbance especially tourism in two central Indian tiger reserves’, the CCMB researchers said the captive tigers tend to go under a lot of stress during tourism period than in non-tourism period.

Led by senior researcher Dr G Umapathy, the study, conducted on tigers of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve and Kanha Tiger Reserve, used faecal glucocorticoid metabolite (fGCM) as a measure of stress level.

Stress induces the release of glucocorticoids, which enables the animal to cope and restore homeostasis or stable equilibrium. Long-term chronically elevated glucocorticoid levels can negatively impact growth, reproductive success, immunosuppression and muscular atrophy among animals, the study said.

The researchers collected a total of 341 faecal samples of tigers from both the reserves during the tourism and non-tourism periods. The study found that within each of the reserve, fGCM concentrations were significantly higher in tigers during tourism period when compared to that of during the non-tourism period.

Elephants

Dr Umapathy also led a research on Asian elephants in captivity that attempted to examine physiological stress response among them in relation to different working conditions. Some 870 dung samples of 37 captive elephants (24 male and 13 female) from four facilities were collected to examine fGCM concentrations.

The study found that elephants that are part of Dasara procession in Mysore had high elevated fGCM concentrations than their counterparts in Mysore zoo.

After the study findings, the CCMB researchers recommended minimising participation of elephants in religious activities, processions and activities of Forest Department etc. “Opportunities should be created for them to interact with fellow elephants in the facility, especially for females, and enough time should be provided for exercise in an open area with others. Females of reproductive age should not be used for stressful activities as a prolonged elevated level of stress affects the reproductive cycle,” the study said.

Recommendations

Tigers

Regulate vehicular traffic and number of tourist vehicles in tiger reserves

Shift artificial water holes away from tourist roads

Reduce human disturbances

Relocate villages from core area of reserves

Elephants

Minimise their participation in processions

Create opportunity for captive elephants to interact

Reduce stress of female elephants in reproductive age of 20-55 years

Use only adult male elephants for tourism and patrolling (only for 3 to 4 hours)

Educate handlers on elephant welfare

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter