Human rights groups to hold rallies against CAA on Jan 26 in United States

By | Published: 12:53 pm

Washington D.C: A coalition of various human rights and civil rights groups has said it will hold protest rallies in several cities in the n US oJanuary 26, demanding repeal of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

In Washington DC, the coalition will hold a rally from the premises near the Indian Embassy to the White House.

The group, mostly comprising Indian Americans, would also hold protest rallies in front of the Indian Consulates in New York, San Francisco, Chicago, Atlanta and Houston.

“We demand that the Govt. of India immediately move Parliament to repeal CAA and immediately terminate its plans for an NPR and NRC,” the group said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Indian-American Muslim Council, the Council on American-Islamic Relations, Engage Action, and Hindus for Human Rights on Friday announced to hold a Congressional briefing on the CAA at the US capitol on January 27.

At the briefing, a panel of top experts from the US and India – including from the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch – will offer detailed analysis and perspective on CAA, organisers said.