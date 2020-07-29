Human trafficking racket busted in Hyderabad, four women rescued

By | Published: 11:29 pm

Hyderabad: The Malkajgiri Special Operations Team along with the Keesara police busted an online inter-State human trafficking racket in a decoy operation in Rampally village and arrested one trafficker apart from rescuing four victims.

The arrested person was Vamshi Reddy alias Krishna Reddy from SR Nagar. The main organiser, Anjali, and her accomplice, Chinna, were absconding. The rescued women included three from West Bengal and one from Vijayawada. Police said the gang organised the illegal online sex racket in Hyderabad and Rachakonda and other areas after posting pictures of the women on social media. Deals were settled online, so were cash transactions, officials said.

