Human unity conference concludes in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:39 am

Hyderabad: Sawan Kirpal Ruhani Mission’s two-day programme, which was organised at HMDA Ground near Prasads IMAX theatre, concluded on Thursday.

Sant Rajinder Singh Ji Maharaj, Chairman, Sawan Kirpal Ruhani Mission and president Human Unity Conference, in his discourse said that man was struggling in his research to uncover the secrets of the universe created by the God. Since ages, saints and mystics have been telling people that this whole creation is made by God. All the souls, who have come into the world in human form, are children of the God, who is all pervading and knows all about our past, present, and future, he said.

Earlier, Mata Rita Ji rendered a soulful hymn from the scriptures, ‘Antarjaami So Prabhu Poora’ written by Guru Arjan Dev Ji Maharaj.

Many, including those from other cities had gathered at the venue to benefit from Maharaj’s uplifting discourse, a press release said. Later in the night, Sant Rajinder Singh Ji Maharaj granted Holy Initiation to hundreds of new seekers, the release added.

