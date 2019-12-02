Humanity is my religion, says Jagan Mohan Reddy

By | Published: 4:46 pm

Amaravati: Hitting back at his detractors seeking to make an issue of his faith, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday asserted that “humanity” was his religion.

“In recent days, some people have been questioning my religion and caste. It pains me. I want to tell everyone that humanity is my religion and keeping promises (in election manifesto) is my caste,” he said without naming anyone.

The Chief Minister was addressing a gathering after inaugurating a new health scheme ‘Post-operative Sustenance Allowance’ at the Government General Hospital in Guntur.

Opposition TDP, BJP and Jana Sena have found fault with Jagan’s recent visit to famous Lord Venkateswara temple near Tirupati, claiming he had not followed the procedures of the hill shrine for non-Hindus entering it.

Jagan noted that he regarded his YSR Congress Party election manifesto as “Bible, Quran and Bhagavad Gita”. “I am keeping all the promises (made in the manifesto). I belong to that caste. Some people are unable to digest the fact that I am able to deliver good governance,” he said.

The chief minister vowed to march ahead with his welfare agenda despite the ‘negativity’ being spread by opposition parties. He also asserted that he would stand strong, with the blessings of people and the God, and face the ‘conspiracies’ being hatched by his opponents.