‘Humans’ gets cancelled after three seasons

By | Published: 4:19 pm

Sci-fi drama Humans will not be returning for a fourth season, the creators have announced.Writers Jonathan Brackley and Sam Vincent shared the news on Twitter on Monday.The series, that ran on Channel 4 and AMC, was fronted by Crazy Rich Asians star Gemma Chan.

“Sadly, there won’t be a fourth season of Humans. In this age of unprecedented choice and competition, we can have no complaints. Channel 4 and AMC were the perfect partners. They supported the show brilliantly and above all – let us make three seasons. We’re gutted, of course, but we were so lucky. We got to make the show we wanted to make, for 24 episodes…”So here’s to every last actor, director, writer, producer, exec, commissioner, DoP, editor, composer, crew member and the unfailingly generous Swedish team behind the original version,” the writer duo said.

Brackley and Vincent thanked fans for their support and regretted they were unable to “keep the story going for the people that love it”.The end for the series is a surprise as last year executive producer Emma Kingsman-Lloyd told Deadline that there was no end in sight for the show.The writers admitted they know “we left some threads hanging”.

“That was the way we always wrote the show. Maybe one day we’ll get a chance to pick them back up.If there’s anyone out there with a few million quid and an interest in AI stories, we’re all ears. DM us Elon. Thanks for watching,” they further said.The third season of Humans”premiered in the US in June 2018 and in the UK in May same year.