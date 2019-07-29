Humein ullu mat Banana

By | Published: 7:01 pm 7:10 pm

After actor Rahul Bose was charged Rs 442 for a pair of bananas by a luxury hotel, meme makers unleashed their imagination like never before. Following Twitterverse’s narration of its own Rahul Bose moment on the micro-blogging platform, various brands and meme pages came up with a creative spin on the incident.

While some criticised fancy labels for their exorbitant price tags for something that you can pick up from the marketplace for a lot cheaper, companies saw it as an opportunity to publicise their affordability by comparing their products with the two Rahul Bose bananas. And the meme monsoon did not stop even after the 5-star entity was fined a hefty Rs 25,000 for the GST exempted item.

Some claimed to have even discovered the bananas in question and posted a picture of a banana encrusted with diamonds. Here are some memes and witty observations made by meme makers and entrepreneurs doing the rounds.