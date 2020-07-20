Humpy loses in final

By | Published: 12:16 am

Hyderabad: India’s top player Koneru Humpy went down to Alexandra Kosteniuk 5-7 of Russia in the final of the fourth leg of the Women’s Speed Chess Championships on Sunday. Humpy, the world rapid champion, lost the opening game but bounced back to win the next and level the final with some brilliant play. The two were involved in a close battle and played out interesting games before the Russian, a former world champion, sealed the win against the world No.2. With the triumph, Kosteniuk qualified for the Super Final against Anna Ushenina of Ukraine on Monday.

