Hunger will cause more harm

By | Published: 4th May 2020 12:08 am

Notwithstanding the earnest appeal of the World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus not to politicise the virus and to quarantine politicising Covid-19, many world leaders find the pandemic an opportune time to score politically.

US President Donald Trump, who called the spread of the virus a ‘hoax’ conjured up by devious Democrats, banned travel and declared a national emergency. Trump blamed China, WHO, and the Democrats for the coronavirus outbreak in the US. Many countries downplayed the outbreak of the virus.

The WHO stressed that the fast-spreading coronavirus was a global health emergency on January 30, the day the first Covid-19 case was reported in India. On March 11, the WHO declared the outbreak a pandemic when there were just 1,21,000 global cases.

Defying WHO

Addressing reporters, India’s Health and Family Welfare Ministry officials said on March 13 that the coronavirus was not a health emergency and there was no need to panic. However, the narrative changed after the number of Covid-infected increased and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a haste announced a 21-day lockdown at 9 pm on March 24.

All modes of transportation were stopped, frustrating migrant labourers across the country. People got only four hours to prepare for the lockdown. The Centre announced on the morning of March 24 that the Prime Minister will make an important announcement that day at 9 pm. If the government had announced the lockdown in the morning, people would have got at least 12 hours for making arrangements.

The media has fairly reported the plight of the migrant workers desperately trying to get home, some of whom walked hundreds of kilometres facing many odds on the road, including police atrocities for breaking lockdown rules. However, these people are not breaking lockdown rules but are only desperately trying to reach their homes.

Double Standards

The same government, which could not afford to arrange buses for the migrant labourers, sent chartered fights to bring back a section of affluent Indians stuck abroad. The government thinks that “the exodus of migrant labourers was triggered due to panic created by some fake/misleading news and social media”. The Centre has also tried to justify its bid to do backdoor censorship by passing the blame on the media. Fortunately, the Supreme Court has refrained it from “interfering with the free discussion about the pandemic.”

Thanks to the media, the misery of migrants has come into focus, putting the government in a spot, and it is now scrambling to do damage control. It is unfortunate that the Press Information Bureau instead of giving feedback to the government on the plight of the migrant workers is busy marking such news as fake and is directing media outlets to change contents and headlines in their respective social media handles.

Playing Politics

When the WHO declared the coronavirus as a global pandemic, many world leaders worked out strategies to consolidate their own positions rather than finding ways to combat the deadly virus. The net approval rating of the British Prime Minister has risen by nearly 30 points in a matter of days. The net approval ratings of French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison have all increased by double-digits since March 11.

The British government initially resisted calling for widespread lockdowns seen in other parts of Europe. Instead, it allowed most of the country to stay open. As conditions worsened and criticism mounted, Johnson’s government changed course and ramped up restrictions.

In India, the Central government enforced The Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, an Act enacted by the British way back in 1897. The Act was first enacted to tackle the bubonic plague in Mumbai (formerly Bombay) in former British India. The law is meant for containment of epidemics by providing special powers that are required for the implementation of containment measures to control the spread of the disease.

In 1897, Bal Gangadhar Tilak was imprisoned for 18 months by the British government under this Act for his newspaper Kesari‘s anti-establishment coverage of the plague. The plague control forces took sadistic pleasure by torching homes of the people suspected to be infected by plague in front of family members. They even checked women by forcing them to remove clothes in public.

Legal experts have pointed out the ineffectiveness of the Act as it is silent on the definition of dangerous epidemic diseases. There is no unambiguous reference pertaining to the ethical aspects or human rights principles during a response to an epidemic in it.

Forced to Breach

The tough stand taken by the government in tackling clashes between police and people or between health workers and people without taking into account the troubles being faced by the public will further deteriorate the situation. The impact of the isolation and quarantine orders without proper arrangements will also be similar.

The economic condition of the people, particularly of daily wage earners, small and medium businessman, vendors and street hawkers, is worsening with the extension of the lockdown period. The inadequate relief packages and its distribution have deepened the frustration of the people. It seems that hunger will cause far more deaths than Covid-19.

The hungry citizens have now argued against the lockdown on the basis that they’ll “die of hunger first.” There is also a serious risk that when governments cannot afford to effectively deal with such a situation, people will feel forced to breach lockdown, resulting in clashes with the security forces.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has realised that the people have a reason to be angry with him for the inconvenience caused by the lockdown. He, therefore, apologised to the people, especially to the poor and financially weaker section. However, the impact of such gestures will not last long if the government fails to combat the challenges posed by hunger.

(The author is a senior journalist from Assam)

