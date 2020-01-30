Hunters eke out a narrow win over North Eastern Warriors

By | Published: 12:56 am

Hyderabad: Doubles player Vladimir Ivanov and Malaysia’s Daren Liew emerged unlikely heroes for Hyderabad Hunters as the hosts got their home leg to a winning start with a narrow 2-1 triumph over North Eastern Warriors in the fifth edition of the PBL at the GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium on Wednesday.

After Hunters’ captain PV Sindhu suffered an upset loss and Sourabh Verma went down in his Trump match, the hosts were looking down the barrel. But Ivanov, who partnered with local girl Sikki Reddy in the first match to down Krishna Prasad Garga/Kim Ha Na pair 15-12, 8-15, 15-12. He also joined hands with Brit Ben Lane in the men’s doubles clash to put Hunters back in contention at 1-all after upsetting fancied Bodin Isara and Lee Yong Dae 15-7, 15-10 in the later’ Trump match. In the deciding men’s singles, World No. 42 Liew stunned World No.18 Lee Cheuk Yiu 15-9, 15-10.

Earlier, Sindhu looked awfully off colour as she went down to World No.10 Michell Li in straight sets 8-15, 9-15. World No.6 Sindhu conceded early lead at 3-8 in the first game. Within no time, the Warriors’ player closed the match at 15-8. Sindhu started the second game with intent taking 5-3 lead. But fancied Sindhu, who leads Li 6-2 in head-to-head record, threw it away as Li sent down a barrage of smashes taking seven straight points to take 10-5 lead and eventually finish the game.

Earlier, Hunters were off to winning start with Ivanov and Sikki Reddy winning the first point. However, Hunters suffered a major setback when they lost their trump match. Sourabh, ranked 28th in the world, went down to World No.38 Thai player Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk 14-15, 14-15. Sourabh failed to bring his top game as he fell behind in the first game at 7-12. He saw off four game points from 10-14 to draw level at 14-all but he hit one in the net to lose the game. The second game was a close one as Sourabh led 8-7 at the lemon break. He was on a game point at 14-12 but failed to defend three game points. He hit one long that sealed the match in Tanongsak’s favour.

