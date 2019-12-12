Husband of Samatha provided govt job in Asifabad

By | Published: 5:41 pm

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: The husband of gang-rape victim Samatha was provided with a government job, that of an attender with the revenue department. District Collector Rajiv Gandhi handed over the copy of the appointment order to the husband on Wednesday evening. ZP Chairperson Kova Laxmi and Khanapur MLA A Rekha Naik were present. The husband was asked to report in the office of Asifabad revenue divisional officer.

Thanking the government for giving him employment, he said that the job brought some solace to his family. Asifabad MLA Athram Sakku, Kova Laxmi and Rekha Naik later visited Yellapatar village in Lingapur mandal where the 30-year-old street vendor was sexually assaulted before being killed by three persons.

On November 24, the vendor was allegedly raped and her throat was slit by three persons belonging to Yellapatar village. She was on her way to a village in Lingapur at the time of the incident. The trio who were in an inebriated condition, forcibly outraged her modesty before killing her for refusing to succumb. They were arrested and sent to a judicial remand.

