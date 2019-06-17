Husband sets wife ablaze in Nizamabad

By | Published: 12:32 am

Nizamabad: A husband poured kerosene on his wife while she was asleep and tried to kill her. The woman suffered 70 per cent burns and her condition is said to be critical.

Ijapu Sudhakar (38), who is deaf and dumb, is from Mopal village of Nizamabad district. He married Eerala Manasa (32), a native of Rampur village in Dichpally. It was Manasa’s second marriage.

A liquor addict, Sudhakar used to frequently quarrel with Manasa. A week ago, he beat her up and on Sunday early morning, poured kerosene on her while she was sleeping and set her ablaze. He later fled from the spot. Neighbours who heard Manasa crying rushed her to Nizamabad GGH Hospital.

Based on a complaint lodged by Manasa’s mother, the police registered a case and inquire is on.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter