Husnabad MLA performs Bhumi Puja in Siddipet

By Author   |   Published: 5th Feb 2018   12:55 am

Siddipet: Husnabad MLA V Sathish Kumar performed Bhumi Puja for construction of a rehabilitation colony for the displaced under the proposed Gouravelli reservoir.

The villagers of Gudatipally and Tenugupally, who were given compensation by the State government, have decided to build a village together with the money they had received from the government.

The villagers invited local MLA Sathish Kumar to perform the puja. The MLA said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and Irrigation Minister T Harish Rao have promised to provide the best support to the displaced under the projects since they believe that these people have made a sacrifice my handing over their lands.

The MLA vowed that they would soon supply Godavari water to Husnabad area by completing the Kaleshwaram project.


Find your dream life partner on Telugu Matrimony - Register FREE!