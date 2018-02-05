Husnabad MLA performs Bhumi Puja in Siddipet

By | Published: 12:55 am

Siddipet: Husnabad MLA V Sathish Kumar performed Bhumi Puja for construction of a rehabilitation colony for the displaced under the proposed Gouravelli reservoir.

The villagers of Gudatipally and Tenugupally, who were given compensation by the State government, have decided to build a village together with the money they had received from the government.

The villagers invited local MLA Sathish Kumar to perform the puja. The MLA said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and Irrigation Minister T Harish Rao have promised to provide the best support to the displaced under the projects since they believe that these people have made a sacrifice my handing over their lands.

The MLA vowed that they would soon supply Godavari water to Husnabad area by completing the Kaleshwaram project.