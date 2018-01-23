Husnabad will be drought-free: Harish Rao

By | Published: 1:02 am

Siddipet: Irrigation Minister, T Harish Rao on Monday said that the people of Husnabad area will have no water issues for two years even if the area experiences severe drought like conditions once the construction of Gouravelly reservoir is completed.

Addressing the gathering after performing Bhumipuja to Gouravelly reservoir near Husnabad, the Irrigation Minister said that the project, having storage capacity of 9TMCft, will be able to provide irrigation water to over 1.6 lakh acres in drought prone Husnabad area.

Stating that they have completed 75 per cent of Kaleshwaram Project works and 96 per cent of Mid-maneru works as on today, the Minister said that they would complete these two projects by next rainy season. He reiterated that they would supply Godavari water to Husnabad area. He said that 700 out of the 900 families, who are being displaced under the project, have accepted to give their lands for and added that they would soon convince the rest of them to begin the works.

He asserted that Telangana Rastra Samithi will remain in power for next 20 years by fulfilling all the promises made by them. MP, B Vinod Kumar, Collector, P Venkatrami Reddy, MLA, Husnabad, Vodithela Sathish and others were present.