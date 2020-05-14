Hussain feels split captaincy does not work in India

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 12:12 pm

Hyderabad: Former England captain Nasser Hussain feels that split captaincy in India may not work given the imposing stature of current captain Virat Kohli and he may not be comfortable sharing the captaincy duties.

“Virat Kohli is such an imposing character, all encompassing. It would be difficult for him to hand over captaincy. He wouldn’t want to hand anything over. Whereas with England, we have Eoin Morgan and Joe Root, two likeable, laidback characters.”

Hussain also adds that having having multiple coaches is not a bad idea. “Coaches have so much to do, whether you should have a split coach, they have so much on their plate. Just to give you a fresh perspective like Trevor Bayliss for example. He cracked white ball for England but we didn’t really crack Test match cricket. So maybe two different coaches would be the right way to go,” the 52-year-old said.

The former elegant batsman also blamed Indian selection for the World Cup semifinal exit last year. “One thing they don’t do well is selection. They couldn’t get a No. 4 despite having so many great batsmen. Unlike New Zealand, who have only that many players to choose from, India have so much of talent that after two failures, a new player comes in and then a next,” he added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .