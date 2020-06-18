Hussain Sagar a lucky course for Indian rowers: Ismail

By | Published: 12:35 am 10:50 pm

Hyderabad: By accident he became a rowing coach at the age of 26 years but within a short period of time Ismail Baig earned laurels in the water sport. This 54-year-old was honoured with Dronacharya Award in 2006 for his outstanding contribution in rowing. Under his stewardship, India won as many as 156 international medals, including two Asian Games gold, ever since he took over as Indian coach in 1999.

The Covid-19 has forced a lockdown and a shutdown in sports otherwise Ismail’s daily routine would be a compulsory visit to the Rowing training centre at Hussain Sagar here. “This lake is a very lucky course for Indian rowing. It has given the nation plenty of international medals after training at Hussain Sagar since 2001,” said Ismail proudly.

Incidentally, Ismail’s first visit to Hyderabad was in 2000. “I had never been to this city before 2000 as I hail from Guntur. It has become a permanent residence for me now and I’m very attached to Hussain Sagar.”

As a young sportsperson, Ismail was enrolled as a boxer in MEG& Centre team, Bangalore, as a 19-year-old. “Somehow, I didn’t have any interest in boxing. I quite often gave excuses to skip the class and passed through Ulsoor lake where water sport activities used to take place. Once while I was passing through that route, coach Naik Parandhaman of Trishna Club casually asked me why don’t I join water sport activity since I had a good height? I told him that I don’t have any knowledge of the sport. Since I wanted to escape from boxing, I gave a try and it soon became a passion.”

Ismail was even sent to Pune Nationals with the Karnataka team. “I began to learn the nuances of rowing. I participated in Coxed Four event and won bronze in the 89 Nationals in Pune.”

Impressed with his performances, he was selected for the 1990 Asian Games in Beijing. While he was a rower, Ismail also began to observe the work of the coaches at Pune. “At his suggestion, I took up NIS coaching course and at 26 years I became a coach.”

With broken boat and repaired oars, Ismail showed his skills as coach. Karnataka won the gold in Chandigarh against the much fancied teams in 1992. “My rowers were beginners only. I began to enjoy my role as coach. Since my handwriting was good and I drew the charts very well, I helped the teams a lot. This was one of the plus points for me.”

But the biggest turnaround of fortunes came when Ukraine coach Dmitri recommended Ismail’s name as assistant coach to the Indian team preparing for 1998 Asian Games, Bangkok. “I could learn new techniques and in 1999 Asian championship at Japan, India won 3 silver and 1 bronze medals.”

Growing in stature, Ismail began to make a mark as a new energetic and innovative coach. As the coxless pair finished second in Asian Championship and after Japan’s withdrawal, the rowers qualified for the 2000 Olympics in Sydney for the first time in history. The Indian camp was also shifted from Pune to Hyderabad.

There was more to come as Indian rowers began to win medals in Asian Championship and Asian Games. For the first time, India clinched silver in Asian Games as Bajranglal Takhar (single sculls) was second in 2006 Asian Games in Doha, Qatar. Bajrang was toast of Indian rowing with his gold winning performance in 2010 Asian Games where India also bagged three silver and one bronze. India’s medal tally began to swell and in 2018 Asian Games, the team of Sawarn Singh, Dattu Baban Bhokanal, Om Prakash, Sukhmeet Singh took the gold in men’s quadruple sculls.”

Talking about his journey, Ismail says he is thankful to CP Singh Deo, who played a big role in his coaching career. “Telangana has rich talent and Hussain Sagar is the ideal venue to promote young rowers.”

