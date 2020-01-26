Hussain Sagar bioremediation to resume soon

By | Published: 11:04 pm

Hyderabad: Intensifying its efforts to clean Hussain Sagar from algal blooms and arrest foul smell by taking up bioremediation, Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) is roping in private agencies.

HMDA has been taking up extensive bioremediation works and improving water quality in the lake, and as part of these efforts, had roped in a Bangalore based company in April 2018. The company executed the work till June 30, 2019.

During this period, the company carried out the bioremediation process through EM technology products which involved spraying EM solution concentrate of microbes in the lake and Bokashi balls (EM mud balls).

HMDA officials claimed the intervention resulted in considerable and consistent improvement of water quality in the lake, besides reduction in foul smell emanation. But as the contract with the agency expired in June, 2019, the bioremediation works were suspended.

In addition to this, there were series of festivities and rains last year, especially after June, necessitating the bioremediation exercise. Following the break in the bioremediation exercise, scattered algal bloom growth is resurfacing and so is the foul smell in some sections of the lake.

Taking into account all these factors, HMDA floated tenders to identify new agencies for resuming the bioremediation exercises and improving water quality. Tenders were opened a few days back and two agencies submitted their bids. After technical evaluation, government will take a call on selecting the agency, said a senior official from HMDA.

Agencies are free to take up their own methods or technology but it has to be approved by a reputed organisation. The idea is to arrest stench and further growth of algal bloom. The exercise has to be engineered and approved microbial cultures or enzymes that can be added to the lake water for improving the quality, the official explained.

This apart, the agency will be responsible for enhancing the growth of aerobic bacteria or any innovative technology or combination of bioengineering, physical and chemical technology. The agency has to ensure the sustainability of the treatment process for one year after completion of the intervention.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter