Hussain Sagar crosses Full Tank Level

By | Published: 1:08 am 1:13 am

Hyderabad: Intermittent rains for the last few days in the city and suburbs have pushed the water level in Hussain Sagar above the Full Tank Level capacity of 513.41 metres. On Tuesday, the FTL was recorded as 513.50 metres.

However, GHMC officials said there was nothing to panic as the lake was designed in a way that 1.5 metres can flow above the Maximum Water Level of 514.91 metres.

The GHMC lakes wing is constantly monitoring the situation. There are 21 sluice gates for the water body installed several decades ago. Every time, there is a heavy inflow into Hussain Sagar from upstream, surplus water overflows through the vents at Hotel Marriott’s end.

Before the water is released downstream, an alert is issued to ensure the safety of the citizens in low-lying areas, said a senior GHMC official.

