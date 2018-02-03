Nizamabad boxer Hussamuddin wants to emulate Phogat’s feats

By | Published: 12:29 am 12:34 am

Hyderabad: Mohammad Hussamuddin’s script is similar to Aamir Khan’s blockbuster ‘Dangal’ which depicts the tale of wrestler Mahavir Phogat’s dreams being realised through his two daughters — Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari — who became international wrestlers and brought glory to the country.

However, there is a little change in the storyline. The siblings are not wrestlers but pugilists. Against all odds, if Phogat did the impossible by training his daughters to international fame, 73-year-old Samsamsuddin of Nizamabad, too, has a dream that one day, one of his six sons would bring a Commonwealth Games gold or an Olympic medal to India.

Hussamuddin, the third of the six siblings, is close to fulfil his father’s dreams. The 23-year-old EME pugilist won a bronze in the first India International Open boxing championship that concluded in New Delhi on Thursday. He was unlucky to be beaten in the semifinals against Enkh-Amar Kharkhuu of Mongolia by a split decision in the 56kg bantam weight category.

Hussamuddin agrees that their story is similar to ‘Dangal’ or the Phogat sisters. “Our father was a very good boxer and had represented the State. Somehow, due to lack of support he could not win laurels for the country. But he did not lose hope and trusted his sons to dream big. Today, if I have won four international medals, it is because of my father’s hard work and his belief in me,’’ he said.

Hussamuddin has followed in the footsteps of his father and elder brothers Ahteshamuddin and Aitesamuddin who too represented the country. “Incidentally, I was not into boxing as I was more attracted to gymnastics. However, because of lack of good coaches in Nizamabad, I jumped into the ring. Today, I’m very happy that I decided to take up boxing. My immediate priority is Commonwealth Games gold that will be held in Melbourne, Australia this year.’’

Father Samsamsuddin said he is expecting his son to win a medal in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. “We would work very hard to achieve this goal. It is difficult but not an impossible mission.’’

On his son’s latest show, father says, “He could have won gold in Delhi but he was unlucky. He is a good boxer. He has good eye, hand and feet coordination. We are working on his speed, power and endurance. The Olympics is two years away and our aim is to win a medal in Japan.’’

Passionate about boxing, age has not deterred Samsamsuddin, who has virtually dedicated his life to this sport. Be at his residence in Patigally Phulong or Collector’s ground in Nizamabad, boxing keeps the family busy, irrespective of the financial struggle. Recently, Samsamsuddin even installed boxing ring which cost him Rs 3 lakh. “I never sought financial aid. My ambition is to bring glory to the country. I have 20 to 30 trainees at any given time. Nikhat Zahreen is a woman boxer.’’

Hussamuddin is all praise for his father. “Even now, like you saw in Dangal movie, I ring up my father before any bout. He is my best coach. He works from morning to evening, totally dedicated to boxing.’’

Hussamuddin tasted success immediately after he became a boxer. “Boxing is in our blood.’’ He won a bronze in the Junior nationals in 2015 at Aurangabad. “I got a lot of confidence with that bronze.’’

There was no stopping as he won one gold, two silver and one bronze medals in the nationals. His first international medal came in 2012 and last year, he won two medals before winning a bronze in Delhi.

Presently, training at NIS Patiala camp under SR Singh, the Pune-based EME boxer will take part in the Strandja Cup in Bulgaria, to be held from February 11 to 26.