Huzurnagar by-elections: Padmavathi files nomination, Uttam says she will win

Suryapet: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Thursday said that public mandate in by-elections of Huzurnagar Assembly constituency would bring significant change in the political situation in the state. “Our party candidate will win,” he said.

Uttam told reporters in Huzurnagar that TRS cadres were taking the help of police to initimidate Congress party workers in a bid to win the election. Congress leaders have been implicated in the false cases and the ruling party was luring the Congress leaders offering huge amount of money, he alleged.

Calling a TRS party survey that showed an edge for the ruling party in Huzurnagar, Uttam said it was a ‘bogus survey’ and alleged that TRS candidate Shanampudi Saidi Reddy was a native of Yamaram village of Dachepally mandal in Guntur district, Andhra Pradesh state. He has also urged the TRS leaders to reveal what was done by their government for Huzurnagar Assembly Constituency in the last six years.

He said that it was very unfortunate that Chairman of Legislative Council Gutha Sukender Reddy was also talking about the politics. We would complain to the Governor against him with proof, he added.

Padmavathi files nomination

Meanwhile, Congress candidate for the by-election to Huzurnagar Assembly constituency N Uttam Padmavathi Reddy on Thursday filed her nomination submitting two sets of the documents to the Returning Officer and District Revenue Officer, Huzurnagar.

Speaking to the media later, Padmavathi Reddy said that she was contesting the by-elections as a ‘Telangana Adabaduchu’ and exuded confidence that she would win with a huge majority. She pointed out that Huzurnagar Assembly constituency was stronghold of Congress. The constituency also witnessed significant development during the tenure of her husband Uttam Kumar Reddy as its MLA, she said.

In all, seven candidates filed their nominations by 3 pm on Thursday.

