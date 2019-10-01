Huzurnagar by-poll battle gains momentum

By | Published: 9:08 pm

Suryapet: Election campaign by the candidates of main political parties including the ruling TRS and the opposition Congress for the Huzurnagar Assembly constituency by-poll gained momentum on Tuesday. The by-election will be held on October 21.

The in-charges of the TRS party appointed mandal wise were swung into action on Tuesday and took up door to door canvassing for the party candidate Shanampudi Saidi Reddy to wrest the seat from the Congress party. In addition to explaining the welfare schemes and development projects taken up by the TRS government, the campaigners are busy wooing the voters by highlighting how the Congress was the reason for issues that prevailed in the area.

Malothu Kavitha, TRS MP from Mahabubabad, conducted election campaign at Somavaram village in Nereducharla in Huzurnagar Assembly Constituency supporting Saidi Reddy. Addressing the gathering, she said that Huzurnagar constituency would witness rapid development if the TRS candidate is voted to victory in the by-elections that will be held on October 21. She dwelled on explaining about the revolutioinary schemes taken up by the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao-led government for the welfare of women and tribal population in the State.

TRS MLC Bodakunti Venkateshwarlu canvassed at LB Nagar, Pareddygudem, Sarvaram and Keethavarigudem villages in Garidepally mandal.

Meanwhile, Congress candidate N Uttam Padmavathi conducted election campaign at Gurrambodu Thanda in Mattampally mandal in the Constituency. Speaking on the occasion, Padmavathi, wife of Congres MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy, said that Huzurnagar constituency witnessed development during the tenure of Uttam Kumar Reddy as its MLA. She asked the denizens to vote for the Congress in the by-poll battle to put an end to the unacceptable political practices adopted by the leaders of the ruling party. She and her husband Uttam Kumar Reddy were dedicated their lives for the service of the people of the area, Padmavathi maintained.

